Google Street View Goes To Abandoned Japanese Town

In 2011, residents of Namie-machi, a small city in Japan’s Fukushima Prefecture, were forced to evacuate after one of the worst nuclear disasters in recent memory. Because of the dangers of radiation, it was months until rescue workers even went in to look for bodies left behind in the disaster. As pointed out by T he Next Web , Google is taking a look at the now-ghost town through Street View .

The Guardian reports that the city’s mayor, Tamotsu Baba, invited Google to begin filming in the town this week. “Those of us who belong to the older generation feel that we received this town from our ancestors, and we feel great pain that we cannot pass it down to our children,” he wrote in a Google Japan blog post. “Ever since the disaster, the rest of the world has been moving forward and many places in Japan have started recovering. But in Namie, time stands still.”

Google also created a “Memories for the future” website showing before and after photos of Namie-machi to help former residents “rediscover lost memories of their homes and towns.”