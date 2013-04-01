Mark Pincus’s Clowns Are Still Haunting Zynga

Around this week last year, more than a half-dozen clowns invaded Zynga headquarters in San Francisco, and began terrorizing some of its employees. This wasn’t research for some carnival game the company was working on; no, a herd of clowns–in full makeup, red- and green-haired, the ones who haunt children’s dreams–had swarmed the social-game developer’s offices, and, by some accounts, made employee lives miserable, for days on end.

“They were making noises; they were getting into everyone’s faces; they were disrupting meetings,” recalls one former top manager at the company. “It really pissed everyone off.”

The clowns came courtesy of Mark Pincus, the CEO of Zynga. He thought it would be a fun prank–the type that lightens the office atmosphere and possibly boosts morale. But the clowns did just the opposite.

We all said, “That’s enough. We don’t want the clowns.” But then Mark wouldn’t relent. He was like, “Oh, you guys are just scared of clowns.”

Zynga has been struggling for some time. Since its share price hit a high of $15.91 last year, the company has seen its market cap plummet by roughly 75%, with its stock continually trading in the low single digits. As Zynga scrambled to cut costs, it shuttered satellite offices, laid off scores of employees, and suffered a slew of high-profile executive exits. In late March 2012, morale had begun to falter–sources I spoke with complained of long work hours and an increasing amount of red tape. Pincus turned to an unlikely source for help: clowns. Rarely do we get to see the chief executive of a public company so directly try to impact company culture. And in this instance, the clowns Pincus hired, in one way or another, were harbingers of a coming year of nightmares.

“One day, [Mark decided] there wasn’t enough play[ful] spirit in the office, so he was going to get clowns to come in, to cheer everyone up,” says the top manager, describing the now-infamous moment in Zynga’s history. “He sent a company-wide email saying something like, ‘People don’t have the play spirit, so that’s why we need clowns.’ We quickly found out the clowns were extremely disruptive to our work. We all said, ‘That’s enough. We don’t want the clowns.’ But then Mark wouldn’t relent. He was like, ‘Oh, you guys are just scared of clowns.’ And so these clowns came in for at least three days. Three days! Even with complaints.”

More and more clowns filed into the company’s corridors as the days dragged on, acting increasingly sillier and more ridiculous. “People were freaked out about that,” recalls one former topflight director, with a laugh, who says it perfectly captures how Pincus often approaches internal problems. “He means well, but just doesn’t realize the downstream effects of his decisions.”

You have mariachis walking onto a developer floor, and the engineers are like,”What the hell is this?”

Another former developer lead agrees with the assessment. “It’s almost a mechanistic thing like, ‘Morale is low, so let’s do something that makes people happy.’ It was very typical of Zynga to address the symptoms rather than the root causes,” the source says. “I was not there for the clown thing, but I was there for mariachis. It’s the same thing: ‘Let’s have mariachis to make the company happier.’ I don’t know where they came from. They were incredibly disruptive. You have mariachis walking onto a developer floor, and the engineers are like, ‘What the hell is this?’ There were certain things about Zynga that were strangely dystopian and bizarre, and that definitely fits the model.”