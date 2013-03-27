As Supreme Court Considers Same-Sex Marriage, Bud Light Hops On “Equality” Meme, To Mixed Reactions

That’s what Bud Light did yesterday when it posted a photo of two horizontal beer cans against a red background to its Facebook page. The beer cans were fashioned to resemble a similar design from the Human Rights Campaign, which equal rights supporters promptly took viral yesterday as the Supreme Court began its hearings on same-sex marriage. (Also riffing on the meme? A spoof version of Grumpy Cat.)





Though the Bud Light site had garnered more than 34,000 Likes at the time this post was published, the sentiment among Bud Light’s drinkers was decidedly mixed. The comments run the gamut from “You guy can have gay marriage as long as its a gay man marring a gay woman. Anything else is wrong and against the Lords will” to “Crappy beer but awesome company. Good job on taking a side will be drinking you tonight.”

Bud Light is the latest in a string of quick-thinking brands turning to the Internet to inject themselves into the social conversation. One viral example? Oreo’s “You can still dunk in the dark” ad, which went live shortly after the now-infamous blackout at this year’s Super Bowl.

[Image: Bud Light]