Why Deliberate Mistakes Can Be A Great Career Move

Psychologists encourage the use of a technique they call “considering the opposite,” where we stop ourselves from drawing premature conclusions and, instead, ponder whether we might be misinterpreting the evidence. For instance, “I think my husband is selfish–but, wait, maybe I’m just ignoring all the times he’s looking out for me.” Or, at work: “I think my colleague is being rude and abrupt–but what if he’s not being abrupt and is just trying to respect my time? (Oops, and what if he thinks I’m disrespecting his time when I try to chat?)”

This simple technique of considering the opposite has been shown, across multiple studies, to reduce many otherwise thorny cognitive biases.

Why leave the mistakes to serendipity? Why not take some control of the process and make mistakes that you’re most likely to learn from?

The ultimate form of “considering the opposite” might be what Paul Schoemaker did when he convened his colleagues at DSI–Decision Strategies International, the management consulting ﬁrm he’d founded–to discuss an important matter of business. He wanted them to make a mistake.

Schoemaker, a decision researcher and consultant, was dead serious. He wanted his colleagues to help him plan and execute a deliberate mistake, as a way of testing their assumptions about DSI’s business.

“Everyone at our ﬁrm was willing to believe that some of our beliefs were ﬂawed and we should subject them to a test,” Schoemaker said, “but as soon as we got concrete about it, people kind of thought it was not very wise or even silly. So as a leader I stepped in and said, ‘I’ll take the blame for it.’ After all, leaders always say, ‘I learned the most from my mistakes.’ Well, why leave the mistakes to serendipity? Why not take some control of the process and make mistakes that you’re most likely to learn from?”

As he describes in his book, Brilliant Mistakes, his team started by listing some of the key assumptions underlying their efforts, an exercise that surfaced the “conventional wisdom” that, in most organizations, is never articulated or questioned.

After they’d identiﬁed ten key assumptions, they whittled the list down to three–those they were least conﬁdent about and that, if proven wrong, had the highest potential payoﬀ for the business: