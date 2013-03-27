North Korea Scraps 3G Data To Tourists

North Korea is ratcheting up tension between itself and the West.

Last night, the rogue state closed the communication line that permits workers from both Koreas to travel to and from the Kaesong joint industrial zone situated in the North. North Korea also announced that it is targeting U.S. military bases in Hawaii, Guam, and the North American mainland.

The regime has also rescinded its offer of 3G SIM cards to tourists, a scheme it introduced last month

Side note: Perhaps this is something comedian Steve Carrell didn’t know about, in which case he may like to reconsider his forthcoming vacation to the Korean peninsula.

Heading to North Korea for much needed family vacation. Got a great deal on hotel and rental car. — Steve Carell (@SteveCarell) March 26, 2013

Last month, the Kim Jong Un regime tore up its peace agreement with the South as the U.N. voted to impose more sanctions on the country, which is busy increasing its concentration camps while its people starve–a point that is denied by North Korea’s spokesman, the Spaniard Alejandro Cao de Benos.

Many people doubt that war is imminent. Seoul is still talking about peace and “a foundation for reunification,” though yesterday a South Korean military post was put on the highest alert ever after one of the soldiers reported seeing a strange object on the border.