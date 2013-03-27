North Korea Scraps 3G Data To Tourists

North Korea is ratcheting up tension between itself and the West.
Last night, the rogue state closed the communication line that permits workers from both Koreas to travel to and from the Kaesong joint industrial zone situated in the North. North Korea also announced that it is targeting U.S. military bases in Hawaii, Guam, and the North American mainland.
The regime has also rescinded its offer of 3G SIM cards to tourists, a scheme it introduced last month
Side note: Perhaps this is something comedian Steve Carrell didn’t know about, in which case he may like to reconsider his forthcoming vacation to the Korean peninsula.
Heading to North Korea for much needed family vacation. Got a great deal on hotel and rental car.
— Steve Carell (@SteveCarell) March 26, 2013
Last month, the Kim Jong Un regime tore up its peace agreement with the South as the U.N. voted to impose more sanctions on the country, which is busy increasing its concentration camps while its people starve–a point that is denied by North Korea’s spokesman, the Spaniard Alejandro Cao de Benos.
Many people doubt that war is imminent. Seoul is still talking about peace and “a foundation for reunification,” though yesterday a South Korean military post was put on the highest alert ever after one of the soldiers reported seeing a strange object on the border.
An official at the U.S. State Department merely said that the threats emanating from Pyongyang “followed a pattern designed to raise tensions,” and that “nothing would be achieved” by the menacing rhetoric.
It is also worth noting a photo that appeared in the Washington Post, showing Kim Jong Un seated at what we can only assume is state-of-the-art North Korean military tech. It looks like it dates back to the previous Korean war, half a century ago.
If you’re interested in knowing what the country is like, try this AMA from Reddit for size, from someone who has paid North Korea over 100 visits.
