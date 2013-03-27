advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

North Korea Scraps 3G Data To Tourists

Some speculate this is all part of a scheme to get the U.S. to sit down to talks with North Korea.

North Korea Scraps 3G Data To Tourists
By Addy Dugdale1 minute Read

North Korea is ratcheting up tension between itself and the West.

advertisement
advertisement

Last night, the rogue state closed the communication line that permits workers from both Koreas to travel to and from the Kaesong joint industrial zone situated in the North. North Korea also announced that it is targeting U.S. military bases in Hawaii, Guam, and the North American mainland.

The regime has also rescinded its offer of 3G SIM cards to tourists, a scheme it introduced last month

Side note: Perhaps this is something comedian Steve Carrell didn’t know about, in which case he may like to reconsider his forthcoming vacation to the Korean peninsula.

Last month, the Kim Jong Un regime tore up its peace agreement with the South as the U.N. voted to impose more sanctions on the country, which is busy increasing its concentration camps while its people starve–a point that is denied by North Korea’s spokesman, the Spaniard Alejandro Cao de Benos.

Many people doubt that war is imminent. Seoul is still talking about peace and “a foundation for reunification,” though yesterday a South Korean military post was put on the highest alert ever after one of the soldiers reported seeing a strange object on the border.

advertisement

An official at the U.S. State Department merely said that the threats emanating from Pyongyang “followed a pattern designed to raise tensions,” and that “nothing would be achieved” by the menacing rhetoric.

It is also worth noting a photo that appeared in the Washington Post, showing Kim Jong Un seated at what we can only assume is state-of-the-art North Korean military tech. It looks like it dates back to the previous Korean war, half a century ago.

If you’re interested in knowing what the country is like, try this AMA from Reddit for size, from someone who has paid North Korea over 100 visits.

[Image by Flickr user (stephan)]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

About the author

My writing career has taken me all round the houses over the past decade and a half--from grumpy teens and hungover rock bands in the U.K., where I was born, via celebrity interviews, health, tech and fashion in Madrid and Paris, before returning to London, where I now live. For the past five years I've been writing about technology and innovation for U.S

More

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life