BMW Adds iOS-Based Mobile Audio Streaming To Cars

BMW is taking a leaf out of Ford’s book, adding mobile app powers to its in-car digital entertainment system.

The German car maker has just made deals with Audible, Glympse, Rhapsody and TuneIn to bring their content directly into BMW Apps-enabed vehicles and let the car’s console control the apps running on iPhones.

The deals mean audiobooks, streaming music and Net radio will be much easier–and presumably safer–to use in compatible cars, and adds Glympse’s location sharing powers to the mix. Glympse was recently added to Ford’s Sync app integration system.

Digital-connected cars are a fast-growing market. Companies like Apple are patenting well ahead of introducing new tech to the market.

[Image: Flickr user aigle_dore]