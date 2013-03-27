Veronica Mars Kickstarter Campaign Unfolds Before Rob Thomas And Kristen Bell’s Eyes

Two weeks ago, Rob Thomas and Kristen Bell launched a Kickstarter campaign to return Veronica Mars to our screens.

Anyhoo, there’s a cuter-than-cute video available for those of you Mars fans who want to watch just how the money came in. The first donation is for $100 and it fair warms the cockles to see Rob Thomas’s reaction. There’s also a wonderfully sleepy Kirsten Bell cackling with disbelief as she tells the camera they’ve already raised $123,000.

24 hours, 32,000 backers and $2 million later, the campaign was at a close.