Viggle Sponsoring Contest For New Apps

By Nina Mandell1 minute Read

Viggle, which considers itself an intelligent “second screen” for television viewers is sponsoring a contest for developers to create TV companion apps for the Viggle platform. The company will give the winners up to $50,000 in prizes and a spot on the Viggle platform.

“Viggle is committed to making TV more rewarding through a variety of unique real-time experiences and innovations,” said Greg Consiglio, President and COO, Viggle said in a statement. “The AppJam opens up the Viggle platform for developers to explore the unlimited potential for building second-screen businesses.”

In December, Fast Company made some predictions about how TV will be transformed in 2013. You can read about those here.

