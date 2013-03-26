Viggle Sponsoring Contest For New Apps

Viggle , which considers itself an intelligent “second screen” for television viewers is sponsoring a contest for developers to create TV companion apps for the Viggle platform. The company will give the winners up to $50,000 in prizes and a spot on the Viggle platform.

“Viggle is committed to making TV more rewarding through a variety of unique real-time experiences and innovations,” said Greg Consiglio, President and COO, Viggle said in a statement. “The AppJam opens up the Viggle platform for developers to explore the unlimited potential for building second-screen businesses.”

