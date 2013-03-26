Tiger Woods Facebook Ad Draws Mixed Reactions

It’s been quite a month for Tiger Woods : He publicly announced his relationship with Lindsey Vonn, won the Arnold Palmer Invitational and vaulted back to No. 1. To celebrate, Nike responded by posting this ad on Facebook:





Immediately, the reactions came pouring in, mixed between support for the golfer and disgust for his past philandering scandal. “Tiger Woods, check. Lance Armstrong, check. Oscar Pistorius, check. Winning really does take care of everything hey Nike… #values #allaboutthemoney,” one commenter wrote.

“Congratulations to Tiger and THANK YOU to Nike for standing by the man. Yes, he made mistakes. Guess what? He’s human. And we are all flawed individuals.” wrote another.

In a statement to AdAge, Nike spokeswoman Beth Gast said, “Tiger has always said he competes to win. When asked about his goals such as getting back to No. 1, he has said consistently winning is the way to get there. The statement references that sentiment and is a salute to his athletic performance.”

This isn’t the first time that Nike’s ads featuring Woods have been questioned. In 2010, many questioned if an ad featuring him after his marital affairs were revealed was pushed out too soon.

[Image: Flickr user Keith Allison]