SpaceX Successfully Touches Down In The Pacific Ocean

SpaceX ‘s robotic Dragon capsule safely landed in the Pacific Ocean today, bringing 3,000 pounds of cargo back from its trip to the International Space Station. The unmanned capsule was loaded successfully onto a boat this afternoon, the company reported.

NASA said that the material brought back by Dragon can help scientists study a number of things including how plant seedlings, the human body, semiconductors, and detergent are affected by life in microgravity. Other studies include scientists trying to increase the shelf life of toothpaste and other consumer products, the space agency said.

Special delivery! #Dragon now being recovered in the Pacific, loaded with more than 3000 lbs of #ISS cargo + packaging — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 26, 2013

For more on SpaceX and its founder, click here, here, and here.

[Image: SpaceX]