For This Socialist Business, Problem Solving Is Literally Putting Out Fires

When members of Socialist youth group Hashomer Hatzair (The Young Guard) founded Lehavot Habashan on the foothills of the Golan Heights in 1945, little did they know that the name they gave their kibbutz–“Flames of the Bashan,” from a story in Genesis 14:5–would have a literal connection to the company that would eventually sustain their community.

LVT, wholly owned by the kibbutz, is a specialist in fire suppression systems for military and civilian purposes. It created the world’s first multi-zone fire protection system for vehicles and has worked on the U.S. military’s MRAP (Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles) program. Last year sales jumped 40% after LVT shifted toward modular systems for the detection and suppression of fire in buses, trains, off-road vehicles, mining equipment, oil and gas platforms, and industrial kitchens.

In its nascent years the firm sold agricultural equipment to the developing world, but even before the 1979 Iranian Revolution stripped it of its largest export market, it began to diversify into other industries.

Lehavot, as it is known in Israel, dominated the domestic portable fire extinguisher market until the 1990s. But it wasn’t enough to support its owners’ communal lifestyle, and in 2000 the members of Lehavot Habashan voted to follow the path of many other kibbutzim into full privatization.

“People began to work outside of the kibbutz and earn nice salaries, and they didn’t like having to split their wage,” LVT Sales Director and lifelong Lehavot Habashan resident Misha Goldemberg recalls. “If you lived here but you wanted to visit family abroad, the kibbutz would tell you to wait in line. This flowed into every aspect of life, such as buying a car, and people didn’t want to hear about it.”

Had they held out for just a few more years, Lehavot Habashan might have survived in its original form. Instead, with encouragement from the Israel Defense Forces, LVT branched out into fire suppression systems. Work on the U.S. MRAP vehicles helped LVT hit record sales of $20 million in 2008, but like neighboring kibbutz company Plasan Sasa, with which it collaborated on the MRAPs, American defense budget cuts forced LVT to again reinvent itself. Company sales plunged in 2009-11, before regaining stride in 2012.

One advantage of being part of a kibbutz is that there are veteran workers who have been with the firm for 25-30 years.

Now, with assistance from the Office of the Chief Scientist, which oversees all Israeli government support for R&D, LVT is investing millions in innovations such as the N2 Inert Gas Generator. Developed in cooperation with a Canadian partner, the N2 offers a high-speed, environmentally friendly, nitrogen-based fire suppression solution which releases gas directly from the canister. The product is designed for safe use in confined spaces such as crew compartments, control rooms, and engine bays.