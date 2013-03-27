Southwest’s Rapping Flight Attendant And The Power Of A Value Proposition

One of the more mind numbing aspects of business travel is listening to a flight attendant drone through the pre-flight safety instructions. Most passengers don’t bother to look up from their reading. After all, they’ve heard the spiel hundreds of times.

However, one creative flight attendant took a different approach with entertaining results.

Having spent many years studying best in class companies, I was not surprised to see that this enterprising individual worked for Southwest. This two-minute video offers additional proof why Southwest has racked up 40 years of consecutive profits as other domestic airlines struggle through Chapter 11, mass layoffs, and mergers.

The foundation for Southwest’s unprecedented success is that it focuses all of its organizational energy on delivering its unique value proposition to its customers. One of the cornerstones of Southwest’s value proposition to its passengers is that it provides a “fun” travel experience. Other value proposition cornerstones are fastest door-to-door travel times and lowest prices.

While other airlines can try to copy Southwest’s winning formula, what differentiates Southwest is its ability to deliver its value proposition. Effectively providing unique value to your target customers requires alignment of your entire organization.

YouTube hits such as the rapping flight attendant don’t just happen accidentally. It takes an aligned organization to make this happen.

Once Southwest decided that a fun flying experience would be part of the value it provided, each functional group could focus on how they could contribute to creating value to Southwest’s target customers.