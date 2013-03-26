T-Mobile To Carry iPhone 5 For $99.99 Starting April 12

T-Mobile announced today that it will begin offering the iPhone 5 starting April 12 for a $99.99 upfront fee, plus $20 per month for 24 months. This is the first time the country’s No. 4 carrier (behind AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint) has offered Apple’s phone to consumers. iPhone 5 customers will be on the carrier’s new 4G LTE network, CEO John Legere announced at a press event today in New York.

In an aggressive speech, Legere said the new iPhone offering is part of an attempt to “break away from the absurd norms of the wireless industry,” whose bread and butter revolves around tightly tying access to devices to long-term contracts.

“Stop the bullshit,” he said at the press event, referring to the standard two-year contracts smartphone customers sign to get decent prices for devices.

Legere also unveiled details for T-Mobile’s Simple Choice rate plans, which let you choose the amount of high-speed data and the number of phone lines you want. A base rate of $50 per month will get you 500 MB of high-speed data, though once you hit your month’s limit, you’ll be running on 2G speeds. An extra $10 will get you up to 2GB of high-speed data per month, while $70 will buy you unlimited monthly 4G access.

[Image: Flickr user Wesley Lelieveld]