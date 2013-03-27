A Basic Game Plan For Content Marketing Done Right

To listen to some people talk about content marketing, you would think they discovered a new particle of physics. This isn’t meant to give short shrift to content marketing but to acknowledge the audacity of some marketers.

Content marketing in its most basic is the use of content to educate and nuture prospects and ultimately acquire leads and customers.

By no means a new approach, content marketing has seemingly been around for as long as there have been marketers. Think of cookbooks issued by Campbell’s Soup or Hershey’s. Or a hair styling guide published by a beauty product company. Each is educational while reminding you of great ways to use the product.

Or in the B2B space, consider white papers or the ubiquitous case study.

The key difference today is that content marketing is not a uni-dimensional, monthly, quarterly or even weeky process, but an ongoing, continuous process tied to a specific lead generation strategy that can be automated and personalized.

In other words, it’s content marketing squared, revved up by new bells and whistles but always tied to a plan. The end goal is the same–to educate, nurture and acquire leads and business–but the process can be more effective. Think of an enveloping web of content that draws you in.

Many people in our experience, however, continue to do content marketing old school–kicking out the occasional white paper or case study or article or blog piece but never cementing it together into an integrated whole.