Yahoo’s Summly Acquisition Details: Featuring Yoko Ono, Ashton Kutcher, The “Adorkable” Nick D’Aloisio, And $30 Million

Yesterday, Yahoo announced that it had bought Summly , a neat little mobile news aggregator created by a schoolboy from London. It looked to all intents and purposes like an acqui-hire, with two-thirds of Summly’s top team relocating from the British capital to the Yahoo campus.

But not all of them. Seventeen-year-old Nick D’Aloisio will be staying at his school, King’s College, Wimbledon, to finish his A’ Levels before he moves, reports the New York Times. He’ll also be trousering a large proportion of the $30 million paid by the Internet giant for Summly, which should boost Yahoo’s mobile credentials–after all, that’s what Marissa Mayer is aiming for.

Other investors include Rupert Murdoch‘s wife Wendi Deng, Stephen Fry, Ashton Kutcher, Yoko Ono, and Li Ka-shing, who was the first on board, enabling D’Aloisio to get Summly off the ground.

In order to fit in with Yahoo’s new work-from-work policy, the “adorkable” (copyright Kara Swisher) D’Aloisio will schlepp into the firm’s London office occasionally, but he has another year and a bit of school to get through first–something that some people–like Gizmodo’s Casey Chan–just didn’t realize when they first came into contact with him.

