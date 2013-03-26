Mark Zuckerberg Backs Immigration Reform, Financially And Politically

He’s rumored to be ready to back an advocacy issues group, in an attempt to help reform immigration policy.

Earlier this month, the Facebook founder signed a TechNet letter which advocated for a change in current immigration law in regard to skilled workers.

The aim of TechNet, which is a bipartisan NGO backed by other big tech executives, is twofold. Not only does the group want to improve the balance and movement of global talent–something that British Airways’ UnGrounded idea is also trying to address–but also reform immigration laws in general. “Leaders are coming together on a broader agenda,” a person familiar with the conversations told Politico. “It’s not necessarily company driven.”

The drive to attract the cream of the world’s thinkers is an issue that is at the forefront of most tech companies’ minds as they seek to get the best engineers, mathematicians, and comp-sci graduates from all over the world to work at their firms. Last year, Microsoft lobbied lawmakers in an attempt to change the approaches to science and engineering education and proposed an increase in the number of H1B visas, which allow highly skilled foreigners to work in the U.S.A.

[Image by Flickr user deneyterrio]