Facebook Changes Comments

Facebook is changing the way its users conduct conversations on its Pages, the c ompany announced in a blog post today. The company has been testing the feature for the last few months.

The new feature allows readers and Page owners to start conversation threads, so that discussions about a photo, question or topic can be grouped into a more easily-identified area. It can also allow celebrities or even journalists to hold Q&As with their audience, by being able to answer users’ questions directly. Comments can also be put higher if they are more relevant, gain replies or are more positive (if a user wants).

An example of the changes, tested earlier this year:

[Image: Flickr user Jaycameron]