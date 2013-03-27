What Apple’s iWatch Team Can Learn From This Ambitious, Flawed Smartwatch

The i’m Watch could almost be an Apple product: It’s shiny, metallic, contains a curved-glass color touchscreen suggesting old-gen iPod Nanos, and runs apps in a tiny mobile operating system. Almost. But a few giveaways are baked into this smartwatch that remind you it’s no Cupertino affair. The sluggish UI, for example, would never be tolerated by Tim Cook and Co. Still, with Apple rumored to be entering the smartwatch game (along with arch-rival Samsung , Google , LG, and seemingly everyone else) there are a ton of lessons to be learned from this $299 Italian-made curiosity .

I know because I recently spent a month wearing one. It gets a number of things right, and it surpasses some of the functions of a simple “companion” watch. But it also gets plenty wrong. All of which gives us clues about the course Apple (and Samsung and pals) will have to master if their own smartwatches are to succeed. Plenty is at stake here. Succeed and they’ve just created a new international consumer product category. Failure, on the other hand, is very expensive.

I’m Watch: It’s fairly attractive, and has the heft of high quality. But the device is undeniably huge, and its square bulk keeps getting stuck on my sleeves. Using a wrist computer such as this is absolutely practical, however, so long as you don’t try to dab at its screen to, say, compose a lengthy email. The curved touchscreen certainly eases use.

What this means: It’s a good thing Apple’s got a patent for a skinny slap bracelet-style iWatch on the books. Smaller, thinner and less noticeable area all good things here–think as unobtrusive as a Fitbit. Samsung has also been chasing skinny form factors in its phones, so it can perhaps play the same game.

I’m Watch: It’s surprisingly useful, though it’s a bit startling when your wrist “rings.” It’s also helpful to know if you’ve got a tweet alert, and to be able to see what an email is about at a single glance. Listening to music via the watch also works well, and having a headphone cable run to your wrist is preferable to a hard-to-reach jean pocket.

What this means for rival smartwatches: Make your watch useful rather than gimmicky. Several utilitarian functions, each well executed, are better than a single killer app (like BlackBerry mail). Samsung, if the feature-jammed Galaxy S4 is any indication, will have to be careful here.

I’m Watch: It’s all about apps, of course. The i’m Watch offers quite a few, including an Instagram viewer and several games. Having a digital shopping list on your wrist is useful, using the watch as a “torch” for lighting the dark really isn’t. Of course Apple/Samsung will be able to pull in top-rank smartphone and tablet app makers. Despite a few missteps, though, the i’m Watch apps deliver utility and even a little fun. The way they’re managed, however, via a web interface on a separate computer, is absolutely awful and cumbersome.