If Putting Out Fires Is Your Office Job, Time To Build Some Framework

I recently met with an executive to discuss creating the operational infrastructure (systems, processes, operating guidelines) for his company. He is overwhelmed fighting fires; he barely had a few minutes to talk. He’s grown from 10 to about 40 people in the last year or so and plans to grow another 750% (not a typo!) by the end of the year. That’s meteoric growth.

Last month, he said we could talk about his operational infrastructure needs in another month. This month, he said we could talk in another couple of weeks. Will we really talk about his needs in a week or two? Or, will urgent, short-term issues take precedence yet again?

He mentioned something quite interesting during the conversation: he knows he’s spending at least 80% of his time on urgent, tactical issues and, at best, 20% on the important, strategic issues. He knows he needs to get his focus reversed or it will negatively impact his larger commitments to his investors.

Yet, he continues to defer taking action while knowing additional staff and projects only add to the complexity of the company each week. If he’s to alter the course of being overwhelmed, he needs to take action. The problems are not going to correct themselves.

I’ve been in his shoes. I’ve inherited departments that were just shy of complete chaos. How many companies or departments plan for and take action for achieving the kind of success our aforementioned executive needs to realize in the next 9 months? Not many. And, what is the likely implication? The company or department hits the wall and makes mistakes creating costly rework and resulting in delays impacting customers. The tribal knowledge breaks down as more and more business execution errors creep in. He might even find team members fleeing the building faster than he can add new ones.

If there is no operational framework for a business or department, leadership will be reactive to the problems and issues that arise. It makes the company people dependent rather than process dependent to not have the “this is how we do it here” all figured out. Without an appropriate operational infrastructure, there will be ad hoc solutions for every project and with every team. That’s not the formula for great business execution.