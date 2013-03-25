Evernote, Deutsche Telekom Launch Partnership

Evernote has entered into a major partnership with Deutsche Telekom. Starting today, Deutsche Telekom (parent company of U.S. mobile firm T-Mobile) subscribers will receive a free year of the Evernote Premium app. Mie Yaginuma of Evernote says that the partnership will give a free year’s membership to approximately 60 million mobile, broadband, and landline customers in Germany.
Evernote, meanwhile, has a new challenger. Last week Google introduced Google Keep, which could give Evernote a run for its digital-note-taking money.
[Image: Flickr user Brooks Duncan]