Nokia Uses Patents To Block Google’s WebM Web Video

Google , apparently dissatisfied with the now-ubiquitous and Flash-killing H.264 video codec, has been pushing its own, allegedly more open, WebM video system which relies on the VP8 video codec.

But Nokia has moved to block Google‘s plans because it says VP8 isn’t a real open-source system and that it’s actually “proprietary” tech owned by Google. Nokia also claims Google is “attempting to force the adoption of its proprietary technology” via WebM.

To counteract Google, Nokia is now saying VP8 infringes on its own patented IP and plans to withhold licenses from Google.

Google, of course, owns YouTube–the world’s most visited video website. Having YouTube and other web video running on Google’s own video code, even if that code is supposedly “open,” would only place Google in a more commanding position in the online video market.

YouTube previously ran on Flash technology from Adobe, a proprietary standard that was largely stamped out and replaced by H.264, thanks to Apple’s cofounder Steve Jobs.

