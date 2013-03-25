West Virginia Politician Fears The Dangers Of Driving Under The Influence Of Google Glass

CNET News’s Chris Matyszczyk reports that politicians are looking into the dangers of driving while under the influence of Google Glass .

The banhammer is being wielded by Gary G. Howell, a Republican in the West Virginia Legislature, who has proposed a bill that prohibits the operation of a “motor vehicle [while] using a wearable computer with a head-mounted display.”

Howell sees the measures as a continuation of the state’s no-texting-while-driving law.

“I actually like the product and I believe it is the future,” the politicians said of Google Glass. “It is mostly the young that are the tech-savvy that try new things. They are also our most vulnerable and underskilled drivers.”

Certain people–a law-enforcement officer, a firefighter, an emergency medical technician, a paramedic, or the operator of an authorized emergency vehicle in the performance of their official duties–will be exempt from the law.

One group eager to see whether or not the legislature makes it onto the state statute book is the Stop The Cyborgs petition signatories, whose aim is to “fight the algorithmic future one bit at a time.”

The AR glasses, which were the talk of this month’s SXSW, should be available by the end of 2013 for around $1,500. Google is thought to be collaborating with Warby Parker on the design of the frames