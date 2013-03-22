China Launching National OS

China’s government is building its own operating system in hopes of weaning hundreds of millions of users off Microsoft products… and they’re using Ubuntu. Canonical, the world’s largest commercial Ubuntu servicer, announced plans to build a new operating system for the Chinese government on Thursday. The new OS, called Ubuntu Kylin, is expected to be available for download in April 2013. Canonical is collaborating with the China Software and Integrated Chip Promotions Centre (CSIP), which operates under the aegis of China’s industrial ministry, to produce the OS.