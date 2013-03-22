10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week: Kate Spade, Futuristic Skyscrapers, And More



1. Box’s 65-Year-Old Android Engineer Gives Your Startup Some Unsentimental Advice

Co.Labs

In an industry full of baby-faced boys, few have as much perspective as developer David Maynard.

2. Kate Spade Reinvents Retail As A Lean Startup

Co.Design

Kate Spade is going lean and digital in an attempt to disrupt the retail experience.

3. Starbucks’s Shoddy Square Rollout Baffles Baristas, Confuses Customers

Fast Company

Austin Carr puts the Square and Starbucks mobile payment partnership to the test.



4. Forget The Mission Statement. What’s Your Mission Question?

Co.Design

Questions are a great tool to make sure your business is on track. These 5 help rediscover perspective and purpose.

5. Time To Get Something On The Side: 30 Inspiring Passion Projects And Why You Should Have One

Co.Create

Creative stimulation in your free time can help you succeed in your professional life. Read on to find out how these creatives indulge on nights and weekends.



6. How Food Porn Is Made

Co.Design

Catch a glimpse into how the top visual effects are made for today’s biggest brands.

7. NYC Subways Deploy A Touch-Screen Network, Complete With Apps

Co.Design

Touchscreen maps with intuitive directions, Wi-Fi, and cameras are coming to an NYC subway station near you. What’s next–a pleasant NYC commute?



8. The Gigantic Mosquitos Sent To Destroy Humanity

Co.Design

Damp conditions have resulted in this monstrosity of a mosquito. Be afraid.

9. An In-Depth Comparison Between iOS Map Frameworks: Apple MapKit vs. Google Maps SDK

Co.Labs

Maps on maps on maps? An influx of maps has left us spoiled for choice. Read on to find out which service is best.