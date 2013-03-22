FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski Stepping Down

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Julius Genachowski announced he will step down in the coming weeks, t he agency said on its website Friday. During his announcement to his staff, Genachowski praised his agency’s advancements in spreading broadband , wired and wireless internet technology around the country.

“I’m proud of what we’ve done together to harness technology to advance the American dream for the 21st century. I know you’ll continue to fight hard to fulfill this agency’s vital mission, and I look forward to continuing to work together until my last day at the agency, and to count you as family and as an inspiration for long after that,” he said in a statement released by the FCC.

Genachowski was nominated by President Obama to the post in 2009 and as The Verge pointed out, his term was set to end in July.

[Image: Flickr user World Economic Forum]