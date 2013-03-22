888.com Wins First Net-Only Gambling License In U.S.

888.com, an online gambling company, has revealed it’s been granted a gambling license by the Nevada Gaming Commission, allowing it to be an “interactive gaming service provider.” The move makes 888, which has its HQ in London, U.K., the first real Net-only gambling company to get a U.S. license.

888.com has operated in the U.S. before, albeit merely by allowing U.S. customers to remotely use its services, but stopped doing so when the 2006 Unlawful Internet Gambling Enforcement Act was passed. Online gambling has been a hot topic recently. New Jersey governor Chris Christie recently signed a law to allow online gambling in his state, winning over public opinion.

[Image: Flickr user orinrobertjohn]