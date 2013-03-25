For YouTube Vs. Yahoo, It’s Game On

We all knew it was coming. It simply didn’t make sense that all of the web’s video would be housed at a single site, or within a single company. The history of both technology and media is that as markets emerge, and users or audiences arrive with unique tastes and expectations, companies rise to the demand.

YouTube has been for a period of time, a single point of upload and playback for web video. But web video hasn’t been ‘web video’ for a very long time. In fact, many of the early attempts to build businesses around web video failed, some spectacularly. A footnote: just the other day I ran into a former intern who reminded me of a nascent experiment that I ran under the umbrella ‘CameraPlanet.’ CameraPlanet posted videos contributed by users. The were postage stamp sized files, encoded in either Windows media or Real Media. They played poorly, they choked often. The idea worked, the tech didn’t. Fail.

But things are changing now, on three important vectors: the audience, the devices, and the money. Together they create the snap, crackle, and pop that is the birth of new TV. It’s that sizzle that Marissa Mayer has seized on at Yahoo, and making the purchase of Dailymotion her first big-dollar move at Yahoo would be a powerful bet that is a sign of things to come.

Here are the three key trends the Yahoo move would validate:

The audience. Video is a massive driver of web traffic. It’s growing in the number of audience members who consume video, the size of HD video files, the length of videos viewed, and time on site watching videos. It’s growing far beyond old-fashioned Television’s entertainment focus. Video is expanding rapidly to serve audiences in education, medical, community, relationships, hiring, travel, sports, health, food, fashion, finance. Simply put, video isn’t passive, it’s active. And it’s moving from the edges of our lives and work to the red hot center.

The devices. Video’s shift can be attributed to dramatic change in two classes of devices. Video recording devices, and video playback hardware. Video capture is now standard issue on every mobile phone. Everything from recording, filters, and even video editing is now standard issue on your phone. At the same time, home digital cameras now record amazing HD video, and for the daredevils and adventurers, the sales of the Go Pro helmet mounted video camera is exploding. That’s before the release of Google Glass and the convergence of wearable computing and video recording. On the video playback side of things, the growth is equally startling. From OTT devices, to tablets and smart phones, video is driving adoption and behaviors.

The money. Advertisers have long known that video is a stunningly powerful elixir of information and seduction. When, for a moment, it looked like television wasn’t going to make the leap to the web, agency creatives morned the death of their favorite medium. So, no surprise, Madison Avenue is pointing a firehose of dollars toward web video. The only thing they wish is that the quality sources would get to scale more quickly. Then, there are consumers eager to pay for video that used to be thought of as free TV.