HBO Exec Hints At HBO Go Being Available Without Cable

Some good news for fans of HBO shows who don’t want to invest in traditional cable: The company is considering working with broadband Internet subscribers to allow people without cable to subscribe to HBO Go , Reuters reported.

HBO’s Chief Executive Richard Plepler told Reuters that he could see HBO Go, which launched in 2010, as an additional cost to Internet service, which could dramatically cut costs for people who subscribe to premium cable just for HBO. It also would play into the increasing trend of TV watchers who are subscribing to alternate services, or cutting out traditional cable all together in favor of Amazon, Netflix, and free Internet television.

Don’t call your cable company and cancel quite yet, though–Plepler didn’t seem to be rushed to make any immediate changes.

“Right now we have the right model,” he told Reuters. “Maybe HBO GO, with our broadband partners, could evolve.

[]Image: Flickr user Fortune Live Media]