[Update] 2 Pandas Successfully Shipped Across The Globe Today. Here’s How

On March 25, two very unusual passengers will take a flight from China to Canada. And among other concerns, the passengers have very specific dietary restrictions for their in-flight meal.

“A couple hundred kilos of bamboo, another 100 kilos of bamboo shoots, 50 kilos of apples, and 20 kilos of fresh water,” says David Lange, managing director of aircraft charters at FedEx, describing the in-flight snacks these passengers–a pair of giant pandas named Er Shun and Da Mao–will be requiring.

Most of us have used FedEx at one time or another and are familiar with the pleasing feeling of tearing open one of those iconic, branded boxes. Few realize, however, that FedEx’s charter business will ship just about anything–increasingly, in the age of same-day Amazon deliveries, we expect to be able to do so. So long as your “package” meets safety and size constraints, FedEx has endeavored to help you ship it across the globe. Even if it’s a pair of giant pandas.

It does have a tendency to get a little ripe on the airplane.

Shipping giant pandas is actually old hat for Lange by now. FedEx has already engaged in six such shipments over the years; Lange himself has coordinated four of them. “I guess the first one or two, you get to really marvel at it. After a while, you get used to it,” he says. “It’s never dull, that’s for sure.”

When asked to recall some of the species he’s helped ship, he’s harder pressed to come up with species he hasn’t. Tigers, gorillas, eagles, penguins, lions, rhinos, even beluga whales have all found their way through the gaping maw of a FedEx plane’s cargo hold.





Lange recalls some humorous questions he’s been asked over the years–“Do the pandas have parachutes?” “Do they get to visit the cockpit?”–but as you can imagine, transporting endangered species is not something to be taken lightly. The pandas will be moved in secure containers that mount onto massive aluminum pallets that lock into the plane’s cargo system, thereby stabilizing them. FedEx takes especial care to avoid inclement weather when dealing in such unusual cargo and sometimes will request a shallow rather than steep takeoff from airport authorities.