Apple Introduces Two-Step Verification Process

Apple is ramping up its security with a two-step verification process for Apple ID, the company announced this week. The two-step process is an optional security feature that users can activate by signing into their account at My Apple ID and selecting the password and security section under “Manage Your Apple ID”. The company hopes that the two step process will reduce “the possibility of someone accessing or making unauthorized changes to your account information at My Apple ID or making purchases using your account.”

Initially, two-step verification is being offered in the U.S., UK, Australia, Ireland, and New Zealand, the company said. It hopes to add more over time.

The security update, as The Verge points out, comes after a number of high-profile security breaches including one of Wired senior writer Mat Honan’s account last year.

Apple itself also suffered a major security breach last month when hackers infected a number of the company’s corporate computers.

[Image: Flickr user DeusXFlorida]