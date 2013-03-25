Startup Weekend Wants To Make Collaboration As Easy As Finding Chips In The Supermarket

Can you make a franchise out of cultural collectives? The organizers of Startup Weekend , a non-profit that gives developers and business minded entrepreneurs 72 hours to work on their ideas with mentors and technical help, believe that is happening.

If CEO Marc Nager has his way with Startup Weekend, sparking the idea of entrepreneurship, and building the cultural value system that promotes innovation, should be as easy as knowing which aisle to walk down to get potato chips.

Startup Weekend, a startup ecosystem for developers and non-technical founders, started as a bootstrapped idea to get people in the same room to work on challenging ideas and hopefully spin up a business out of it. It’s now a global non-profit, stimulating economic growth by re-introducing the idea of entrepreneurship in a packaged weekend, exposing anyone with a great idea and the knowledge or coding chops to build a solution, to a whole weekend of potential growth and mentorship.

The non-profit is in more countries than Starbucks, a fact recently tweeted out during an annual conference they put on in Brazil.

According Nager, a bearded, lanky thirty-something, that’s evidence that people everywhere are looking for self-sustaining models that reward entrepreneurship, an idea that is not as recognized in other parts of the world.

“Being able to pull someone in … putting them into a position where they are being asked to share their ideas. That just doesn’t happen [in other countries]. When you are unleashing this new thing and giving them a safe haven, that starts to have its ripple effects,” says Nager.

Putting the startup ecosystem in one world is like bringing new information into a system that needs that information to kick into action. “We are bringing together all stakeholders in the ecosystem. We want to make it self-sustaining” for after the weekend, says Nager.