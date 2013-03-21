6 Lessons Hollywood Is Learning From Silicon Valley

The differences between Northern and Southern California have long formed the basis for a competitive relationship, with Southern Californians thinking of their northern neighbors as self-righteous tree-huggers and NoCal-ers writing off Angelenos as superficial flakes with surgically enhanced body parts. The same culture clash exists in business, where it’s Silicon Valley and the land of hoodie-wearing tech geeks selling a breakthrough app for a billion versus Hollywood slicksters making yet another blow-up movie for $300 million.

But lately, there has been a less snide, more earnest exchange when it comes to business models. For the first time, those Hollywood slicksters are genuinely interested in learning something from the hoodied geeks, who, it’s become pretty obvious in recent years, have created some impressively nimble and profitable companies. And as Hollywood’s traditional models struggle to adapt to the tech tsunami that has overtaken the entertainment industry, NoCal’s business culture and practices look all the more alluring.

“It’s just like westward expansion in America. You’ve got to till the soil with your one ox for a little while. But soon you’re going to be Archer Daniels Midland.”

Herewith are 6 lessons that Hollywood is learning from Silicon Valley.

Hollywood has always been about the quick and dirty cash deal. Get in and get out quick, is the idea, before the movie that everyone’s been touting as the next Avatar ends up being the next Ishtar. But real, long-term wealth is in equity–something the digital world has long known. Lately, Hollywood has been catching on, investing small stakes in tech startups–from Uber to TheAudience–that it prays will be the next Instagram.

It’s not a word you hear much in Hollywood because it is entirely antithetical to how the entertainment business works. Movies and TV shows, after all, are labored on for months and years in order to be crafted into flawless, technical (if not artistic) perfection. And performance is judged at the outset–whether it’s opening weekend at the box office, or the ratings for a TV show’s premiere–and that’s it. Game over. But Hollywood is starting to see the wisdom in getting a product out fast and then making necessary tweaks based on consumer response. “We’re looking very closely at how consumers actually find and use our content and trying to build new software very quickly and very integratively,” says Thomas Gewecke, president of digital distribution at Warner Brothers. “The team launches offerings and then looks and sees what works and what doesn’t work. We iterate on top of that very rapidly, and create a much better product as a result.”

The name of the game in Hollywood has always been “talent.” But these days talent is a far less lucrative business. Only a handful of stars (such as Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie) command $20 million paydays, and there is not a reliable stable of young leading movie stars as there was back in the Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt heyday. (See Taylor Kitsch.) But what is reliable, and ultimately far more valuable, is intellectual property, which can be repurposed ad infinitim. Hence a growing number of Hollywood players, including Ben Stiller and Sarah Silverman, are focusing on creating original digital content that starts out, say, on YouTube, and then migrates downstream to TV or film.

Speaking of YouTube, as the site has matured from a chaotic collection of cat-on-skateboard videos into a more traditional viewing experience, Hollywood sees it as the next cable TV. And as with the birth of cable, everyone wants to get in early in order to reap the profits later by setting up YouTube channels. As Jason Nadler, a former UTA agent who cofounded the new media company Serious Business, puts it: “People are trying to make a tremendous land grab because that land is valuable. It’s just like westward expansion in America. You’ve got to till the soil with your one ox for a little while. But soon you’re going to be Archer Daniels Midland.”