BBC’s Weather Tweet Feed Hacked With Pro-Syria Messages

The BBC is a rather august entity that broadcasts news and programming around the world, and has been around since TV itself began… but one of its very 21st century channels, a Twitter feed, seems to have been hacked by pro-Assad hackers.
A message appeared at about 1 p.m. London time noting:
Syrian Electronic Army Was Here via @official_sea #SEA #Syria
— BBC Weather (@bbcweather) March 21, 2013
Since then the Twitter feed, which normally shares simple forecasts for weather, has been sharing weird psuedo-comic messages like “Scandal: Edinburgh storm warning station decommissioned after maintenance fund diverted to arming Syrian opposition.”
Twitter hacks have affected brands like MTV, Burger King, Jeep, and others.
Twitter itself hasn’t yet implemented a stricter log-in or identity policy to prevent such hacks.
[Image: Flickr user JanetR3]