BBC’s Weather Tweet Feed Hacked With Pro-Syria Messages

The BBC is a rather august entity that broadcasts news and programming around the world, and has been around since TV itself began… but one of its very 21st century channels, a Twitter feed, seems to have been hacked by pro-Assad hackers.

A message appeared at about 1 p.m. London time noting:

Since then the Twitter feed, which normally shares simple forecasts for weather, has been sharing weird psuedo-comic messages like “Scandal: Edinburgh storm warning station decommissioned after maintenance fund diverted to arming Syrian opposition.”

Twitter hacks have affected brands like MTV, Burger King, Jeep, and others.