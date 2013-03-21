Twitter turns seven today. And to celebrate, it’s made a video to show all of its landmark events so far, including Jack Dorsey’s first tweet, its part in the ongoing Arab Spring uprising which began in 2011, and all sorts of little moments such as its most popular tweet and Olympic triumphs.
You can watch the video at the bottom of this post.
And, as with most birthdays, people came out to wish the bird many happy returns, with their greetings taking many forms–from digs at the competition…
Happy 7th Birthday, Twitter! And thanks for being better than #Facebook! mashable.com/2013/03/21/hap…
— Bry(@branku93) March 21, 2013
…to pointing out Twitter’s best qualities.
A very happy 7th birthday to @twitter Bringing sarcasm to the masses, 140 characters at a time!
— Matt Lavergne (@mattlavergne) March 21, 2013
People focused on the stats,
RT Happy 7th Birthday, @twitter. 200M active followers firing off 400M #tweets per day? Not too shabby. tweetbrander.com/happy-7th-birt…
— Josh Benson (@jpbenson) March 21, 2013
and the business potential it brings to brands.
Happy 7th birthday Twitter! Thanks for helping build our personal brands and engage in authentic conversations with brands we love!
— Adam Schweigert (@aschweig) March 21, 2013
But most importantly, the Bieber.
“@eonline: Happy 7th Birthday, Twitter! Let’s Celebrate By Honoring the Most-Followed Celebs (Hello, Justin Bieber) eonli.ne/Z1Zgd0“
— Jessica tiara (@jessytiara) March 21, 2013
No conversation about Twitter would be complete without him.
Happy 7th birthday twitter and congratulation to the most followed celeb on twitter @justinbieber beliebers be proud!!
— belieberzendayabella (@mzbisi_olabisi) March 21, 2013