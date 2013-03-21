advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Twitter Turns Seven Today

Twitter Turns Seven Today
By Addy Dugdale1 minute Read

Twitter turns seven today. And to celebrate, it’s made a video to show all of its landmark events so far, including Jack Dorsey’s first tweet, its part in the ongoing Arab Spring uprising which began in 2011, and all sorts of little moments such as its most popular tweet and Olympic triumphs.

advertisement

You can watch the video at the bottom of this post.

And, as with most birthdays, people came out to wish the bird many happy returns, with their greetings taking many forms–from digs at the competition…

…to pointing out Twitter’s best qualities.

People focused on the stats,

and the business potential it brings to brands.

But most importantly, the Bieber.

No conversation about Twitter would be complete without him.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life