Twitter turns seven today. And to celebrate, it’s made a video to show all of its landmark events so far, including Jack Dorsey’s first tweet, its part in the ongoing Arab Spring uprising which began in 2011, and all sorts of little moments such as its most popular tweet and Olympic triumphs .

And, as with most birthdays, people came out to wish the bird many happy returns, with their greetings taking many forms–from digs at the competition…

Happy 7th Birthday, Twitter! And thanks for being better than #Facebook! mashable.com/2013/03/21/hap… — Bry(@branku93) March 21, 2013

…to pointing out Twitter’s best qualities.