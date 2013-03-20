Partnerships Provide The “Muscle” In The Mobile Payments War

Now Heartland is lending its might to LevelUp, partnering with the mobile payments company to help it roll out its technology across the country. Starting today, Heartland’s 800-plus salesforce will begin selling LevelUp’s pay-with-your-phone technology to its cross-country merchant network.

It’s a major win for LevelUp, whose wave-and-pay mobile app–which generates a secure QR code linked to your credit or debit card–is less than two years old and has signed 5,000 merchants in 25 cities with just a 14-person sales team.

Heartland is what’s known in the payments industry as an “acquirer”; its job is to convince merchants to adopt card processing as a part of their businesses. Without these acquirers, it’s likely the Visas and American Expresses of the world wouldn’t enjoy the ubiquity they do today. They’re what LevelUp CEO Seth Priebatsch calls the “muscle” of the industry. Heartland, one of the largest acquirers in the country, processes 11 million transactions a day to the tune of $80-plus billion annually.

Which is why Priebatsch is more excited than usual when he talks about hooking up his mobile payments company with Heartland’s network of 250,000 merchant locations. To put the scale of this partnership into perspective, consider Square‘s much-ballyhooed partnership with Starbucks, which brought Pay With Square support to 7,000 stores.

Then again, Square and LevelUp employ very different product integration strategies–and, mind you, Priebatsch doesn’t necessarily view Square as direct competition.

“Square is the most extreme example of this, where they literally want you to throw out your investment in whatever hardware you’ve got on your counter,” Priebatsch says, citing Google Wallet and Isis as other examples of payments services that often require merchants to purchase new hardware and software, rather than completely integrating with existing systems.