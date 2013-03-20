Facebook Testing New Reminder To Update Profiles

Facebook is reportedly running a small test of a new notification that reminds users to post something to their profiles if they haven’t been active in awhile, Mashable.com reported on Wednesday.

The report comes after venture capitalist Bijan Sabet tweeted out the alert he received on his phone. His followers, at least those who responded, did not react positively to the new Facebook feature.





Facebook, of course, isn’t the only app that has this type of alerts. Popular games like Words With Friends, for instance, send out reminders when users haven’t engaged in a certain period of time.

[Image: Flickr user JDLasica]