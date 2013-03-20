How Underwear Can Change The World

Could new technology in underwear save women all around the world from embarrassment–and millions of girls from missing school during their periods ? Three entrepreneurs who came up with “Thinx” underwear seem to think so.

Co-founders Antonia, Miki and Radha Agrawal came up with the product after some harrowing experiences of their own over the years with their menstrual cycles.

“I had to shoot off while the CEO was talking and run out of the room,” said Antonia. “I looked at the marketplace to see if there was anything for us for when that moment happens and there wasn’t.”

After a few more similar incidents and inspiration gained from traveling abroad, the Thinx underwear was developed. It uses leak/stain-resistant, anti-microbial, moisture-wicking fabric that reduces stains and absorbs liquid. The product was originally funded with $130,000 from Kickstarter and is sold online.

The women also partnered with Uganda-based organization AFRIpads, which creates washable pads for women in developing countries so they don’t have to miss work or school a week each month. For each pair of underwear Thinx sells, it donates enough money for AFRIpads to create seven pads.

On Tuesday, the women got another boost: Thinx beat out 145 entrepreneurs in a contest held by online marketplace the Daily Grommet, to have their product sold on the online marketplace, promoted in the media and be featured on the funding website indiegogo.

“What we’re excited about working with (the Daily Grommet team),” Miki said. “They’ve brought so many different products that have social (benefits) attached to them. They’re going to give us their expertise and really bring us smart partnerships, and introduce us to the media because they’ve been here thousands of times before.”