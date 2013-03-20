Google Launches Evernote Competitor Google Keep (For Real This Time)

On Monday, we wrote about what appeared to be a new stealth-mode Google app that made a brief appearance on the Internet before disappearing just as quickly.

Google Keep resurfaced today, this time blessed by an official Google blog post introducing the Android-only note-taking app, available through Google Play.

Google describes the Evernote competitor as “a central place to save what’s on your mind.” You can use the app to create notes and lists–via typing or voice memos–that will sync across all your devices through Google Drive.

No word yet on whether the app will come to iOS, though if Google’s location-discovery app Field Trip is any indication–it finally got an iOS version two weeks ago–that could be at least several months.

