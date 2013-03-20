Samsung’s New TVs Data-Mine Viewing Habits

Samsung‘s newest televisions track what viewers watch—in order to offer them personalized viewing recommendations. The Korean electronics maker’s 2013 television lineup includes a feature called S-Recommendation, which applies algorithms to television viewer habits in order to recommend new programming. S-Recommendation mines data from both ordinary cable and satellite viewing and premium view-on-demand services watched over the past six months in order to offer content tips.
Other new features included in Samsung’s televisions veer straight into science fiction territory: Viewers can flip through channels using voice commands and hand gestures. Samsung was named one of Fast Company‘s Most Innovative Companies of 2013 and is also believed to be developing a smartwatch.
[Image: Samsung]