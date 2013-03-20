ING Direct Customers Can Access Their Bank Through Facebook

Thanks to IBM , bank customers of ING Direct can check their bank account balances through Facebook . Clients who opt into the ING DIRECT’s Orange Snapshot can also check account balances, history and pending transactions as well as receive account notifications through the social network. Eventually, the companies hope to evolve the technology to be secure enough to include money transfers, bill payments and even email money transfers.

ING Direct and IBM are also working to find ways to allow bank customers to use voice recognition on their mobile devices to complete transactions and exploring the use of biometrics within their mobile apps for better security.

Would you want your bank account to be connected to Facebook? Let us know in the comments.

[Image: Flickr user 24oranges]