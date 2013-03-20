Pinterest Acquires Livestar

“If you’re not familiar with Pinterest, it’s an online tool that helps people discover things they love and inspires them to do these things in their everyday lives. We think this is aligned with what we’re doing here at Livestar,” the Livestar team said in its announcement. “While we are excited to join Pinterest, we are sad to also announce that Livestar will be shutting down immediately.”

The acquisition is not entirely out of nowhere–Livestar’s founder Fritz Lanman is also an investor in Pinterest and Square.

Techcrunch reported that Livestar’s engineering team of three people will join Pinterest.