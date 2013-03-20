Kate Upton, Flo Rida, Eli Manning Shine Brighter Than Samsung’s New 85-Inch TV

Today, at the 2013 Samsung TV launch event in lower Manhattan, company executives showed off a slew of shiny products, including an 85-inch television, a redesigned touch-sensitive remote control, and voice- and gesture-based navigation. But for the media attending the event, which oddly took place at the Museum of American Finance, the products were soon playing second fiddle to super model Kate Upton, who made a surprise guest appearance on stage.

“Look at all the cameras now–they want to get a shot of you,” said Joe Stinziano, executive VP for Samsung Electronics America, as he welcomed Upton on stage.

“I don’t know why,” Upton said facetiously as the two smiled.

“It wasn’t like this before!” Stinziano said.

Celebrity endorsements are nothing new–nor were the products and features Samsung highlighted today since many were already unveiled at CES in January. But today’s event not only demonstrated the increasingly tight-knit relationship between celebrities and the tech world–Eli Manning and Flo Rida made appearances, too–but also served to show at least one potential downside of getting such high-profile stars involved: When the celebrities attending your product launch overshadow your products, chances are you need to be spending less time on PR, and more time making better products. Because despite how many times corporate Samsung suits said, without irony, that they were “bringing the wow,” the only wow-worthy aspects of the event were Upton’s looks, Flo Rida’s biceps, and Manning’s awkward dialogue.

The Samsung stage at the event was a revolving set of living rooms. As the stage rotated, Stinziano would cross from one space to the next, each mocked up to look like Upton’s, Flo Rida’s, and Manning’s living rooms, where he and the celebrities would spit boilerplate about various features: the second-screen experience, apps, and so forth. The problem? As soon as the presentation finished, the press flocked to the celebrities offstage, leaving Samsung’s products alone and demo areas empty.





The fact is the products Samsung showed off today, and the television products the company has showed off in the past, represent incremental advances: The screens are larger, the colors brighter, the interface improved. No matter how many celebrities Samsung pays to hawk its features, the company cannot disguise incremental improvement as innovation. Nobody is fooled by Samsung’s “Deep Black Algorithm and Real Black Pro II,” which delivers “eights times the black levels as standard LED TVs,” its “Micro Dimming Pro” contrast, and its “ultra high definition TVs,” which provide “four times more pixels than 1080p HD displays.” Yes, incremental improvements are important to a company’s success and bottom line, but only if the incremental changes are improving upon an already innovative idea in ways that are more innovative than from competitors. In other words, Samsung might have improved its televisions’ user interface, but it’s still not as appealing as Xbox’s; Samsung may have ramped up its app store, but it’s not as intriguing as where Roku’s is headed; and Samsung might’ve spruced up its navigation tools, but it doesn’t outshine what Peel or Google TV or any number of other services are doing to make the viewing experience streamlined and less cluttered.