How Duke Won The NCAA Tournament On Facebook

Facebook has a new way to fill out your March Madness bracket (PSA: The deadline is nearing): Via social buzz. The social network has compiled a bracket of the teams playing in the college hoops tournament with the most buzz on Facebook over the last two weeks.

Duke, which is two-seed in the NCAA tournament, comes in first, followed by Louisville, Michigan State and Oregon.

The Facebook bracket also has a Cinderella team: Minnesota, which won the title for being the most mentioned team seeded 10th or below in the actual tournament. Michigan State won the bracket’s most improved award, for its uptick in buzz over the 2012-13 season.

Facebook Social Bracket: March Madness Teams Generating the Most Buzz

