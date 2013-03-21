The Holy Trinity Of Startup Success: Purpose, Culture, Reward

Last time I looked, there were 19,200 book titles available for purchase at Amazon under the category “Organizational Behavior.” I checked out a few of the top sellers and found a familiar pattern. Not one is written by an author who actually founded, built, and managed his or her own enterprise. The authors are academics or management consultants. Their information may be useful, but I wish more books were written by people who have gone through the experience of building a positive work environment while also juggling trying to satisfy shareholder and customer expectations.

I don’t consider myself an expert on organizational behavior, but I have built several successful companies from scratch, two of which sold for over $100 million each. Whenever I get together with the various investors, contractors, and personnel to reminisce about those achievements, I am struck by how nostalgic they become. To a person, they describe their involvement in the companies as being the best experiences of their lives. Some investors even went public with those endorsements.

As humans our tendency is usually to over-complicate things. I have known some management consultants who would turn the making of a ham sandwich into a PhD thesis and we would all starve to death in the pursuit of perfection. In business, perfection is not the main aim. Survival comes first, customer satisfaction second, and employee/contractor fulfillment next.

When it comes to success in business, I have taken the approach that anything complex can be broken down into its three main elements. Whether it is the yin-yang tao, sun, moon and earth, or the holy trinity, we have the mental capability of understanding complex concepts in simplistic ways. Think of a TV. To use one I need to understand the on/off switch, the volume control, and the channel change button only. I don’t need to grasp the science of plasma technology in order to get the benefit.

The same is true for organizational behavior. All my companies have had the same mission, vision, and values, and they represent the three simple steps of a positive work environment.

Make a positive difference in the lives of everyone involved;

Have fun doing it and;

Enjoy the material rewards of that endeavor.

The rest is just detail.

The first step is to find a purpose. Every enterprise needs a purpose. I meet budding entrepreneurs who tell me that they want to build a multimillion-dollar business. I ask them “why?” and usually they can’t tell me. I ask them what their contribution to the world is going to be. Again, they have not thought about it that way. They have thought about themselves, and that is okay, but there is more to being a successful business than making profit.

I find when a company has the intention of making a positive difference in the lives of others, everyone galvanizes around a common purpose. Employees and contractors take ownership of issue and problems instead of always trying to make excuses or pass the buck. In my first company I talked the investors into abandoning the traditional board meetings. My experience in a regular career is that board meetings are a drain on resources, unproductive, and risk diminishing company morale. I had a hard battle at first, but over seven years managed to avoid all that nonsense. That attitude of making a positive difference reduces the complaining and gossiping that otherwise can creep into a company environment or any meeting. Anything that does not contribute to making a positive difference naturally dissolves.