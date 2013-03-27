Why Vibram Took A Flyer On Those Crazy FiveFingers Barefoot Shoes

Even if you have never owned a pair of FiveFingers –the shoe that kicked off the “barefoot” running craze–the chances are pretty good that Vibram had a role in making the shoes that are currently on your feet.

Developed in 1937 by a team of Italian mountaineers looking to create safer climbing gear, the Vibram rubber sole has been the gold standard in outdoor footwear for decades. The company manufactures shoe soles for nearly every boot used by the United States military and a wide range of shoe products for more than 1,200 other distributors. But until FiveFingers, the brand was more or less unknown by consumers.

When designer Robert Fliri first approached Vibram with the ultra-minimal FiveFingers prototype in 2005, the barefoot running craze was still five years away and not a single partner company was interested in developing the idea into a new product line.





Instead of shelving the concept, the company tried something it had never done before–market the untested new idea under the relatively obscure Vibram name.

“One catchword we always use inside the company is ‘try,’ even if the problem seems insurmountable,” says Vibram USA Vice President of Product Design, Peter von Conta. “We always try.”

Starting with just 25 stores nationwide, sales of the revolutionary new product were slow. But as outdoor enthusiasts began to embrace new research into the benefits of minimal shoe designs, popularity grew into a healthy niche market. The 2011 book Born to Run pushed the barefoot running movement to center stage, and Vibram suddenly found itself at the leading edge of a multi-million-dollar idea. Today, Nike, New Balance, and a number of design-focused startups are all trying to get a, uh, toehold on the market.

Bottom Line: Risk is always worth it, because you can always go back.