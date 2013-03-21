How To Break Through The Impossible

David Morken, CEO of Bandwidth.com , takes on impossible things. Sometimes he fails, like “when I got my butt handed to me trying to swim across the English Channel.” But often he succeeds, like when he finished the 3,000-mile Bike Across America challenge or when he grew his telecom start-up into one of the country’s largest commercial local exchange carriers (CLECs) with $150 million in revenue.

He appreciates the strategic value of turning the impossible into the possible; he knows that innovations and successful products and fast-growing companies chisel out their greatness by doing what competitors view as impossible.

This habit of pursuing the impossible and making it work is fundamental to growth and innovation. Let’s look at how he does it so that we too can apply a systematic process to turn our impossible into possible.

David is a former Marine, a Notre Dame Law School grad, and a father of six who caught the entrepreneurial bug so taught himself to program. After building Bandwidth.com into a major telecom network operator, he is taking on his next impossible challenge. He is attacking this problem following a proven strategic sequence of steps.

Step 1: Come up with the impossible idea.

He sees that something is wrong in the telecom space, an opportunity that current telecom industry has no incentive to pursue.

“We know that you can directly dial a phone number over WiFi using your native dialer,” said David.

In other words, it is technologically possible to pick up your mobile phone, dial a number, and have that call routed through your WiFi rather than your mobile network. You can do this without opening a Skype or similar app. But existing players don’t want to make it easy for you to do this because they want to sell you mobile data services.