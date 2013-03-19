Jawbone Launches Up For Android, Plans International Expansion

Just a month after it was revealed that Nike had dropped its plans to expand to Android with a FuelBand app, industrial design firm Jawbone today announced its plans to do what Nike would not: introduce an app for Google’s popular mobile platform. Jawbone is the startup behind Up, the electronic wristband that tracks your activity. It’s one of the chief competitors with Nike in the quantified-self arena, with both Up and FuelBand tracking everything from steps taken to distance traveled to calories burned. Jawbone’s move to Android will open it up to a whole new swath of users, who are eager to take advantage of the device on a system other than Apple’s iOS. Additionally, Jawbone announced today that Up is now available internationally in Europe, with Asia, Australia, and the Middle East coming next month.

“We are excited to expand the Up community by introducing support for Android, 11 new languages for iOS, and product availability in more than 25 additional countries around the world,” said Travis Bogard, Jawbone VP of product management and strategy, in a statement.





While an Android smartphone is not required to use Up, the benefits of syncing your progress to mobile devices are one of the tool’s best features. It allows users to keep in-depth track of energy output their phones, with helpful charts and graphs to show how much their walking or running, and even services to track food consumption. Before, it was only available to iPhone and iPad users. Now, Android users will have the opportunity to do so, too.

It represents a slight warning for Nike, which in February confirmed that it decided to focus on iOS and not create an Android app, despite having promised the latter service for some time. Up might now seem like a superior alternative to FuelBand for the sake of the Android app alone.

And just weeks ago, another competitor in the space, Fitbit, introduced wireless syncing to its Android app, perhaps another sign that Nike can’t ignore Android forever.

[Images: Jawbone]