Adobe Loses CTO, Reports Positive Q1 Earnings

Adobe announced in regulatory documents filed with the SEC on Tuesday that chief technology officer Kevin Lynch is leaving the company at the end of the week, after more than 7 years with the company, Venturebeat reported . As first reported by CNBC’s Twitter , Lynch is going to Apple to be the company’s vice president of technology, AllThingsD confirmed .

The news came as Adobe announced its Q1 2013 earnings, which beat analysts’ expectations. The company reported non-GAAP earnings per share of 35 cents and a boost in subscriptions that crossed the half-million mark line.

As TechCrunch pointed out, Lynch’s move to Apple is slightly surprising, especially since it comes after he defended Flash against Apple for years.

