BuzzFeed Launches An Ad Network To Bring Sponsored Content To Thought Catalog, Dealbreaker, More

BuzzFeed has created an ad network to bring its advertiser-sponsored content to the homepages of other sites, AdAge reported on Tuesday.

The roster of partner sites currently includes smaller, niche publishers such as The Hairpin, Thought Catalog, and Dealbreaker, but BuzzFeed president Jon Steinberg says he would like to double that number in the next few months.

The newly created ad program, which AdAge reports pays publishers at least $3 per thousand impressions, complements its main ad business, which involves creating advertiser content in the BuzzFeed style and runs on BuzzFeed.com.

