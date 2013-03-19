Lytro Names New CEO

Lytro, the innovative camera company , announced that it is bringing in Jason Rosenthal as the company’s new CEO, effective April 15.

The company said its founder and former CEO Ren Ng will remain as the company’s executive chairman, focusing on product vision and technology. Ng stepped down from the CEO position in July 2012 to focus more on “product vision, technology, and strategic direction for the company”, the company said at the time.

“Lytro has already made tremendous strides towards its vision of revolutionizing photography as we know it,” Rosenthal said in a statement. “The management team has assembled a talented organization of photography pioneers and product visionaries and I’m proud to be leading them as Lytro continues to help the world realize the vast creative potential of the light field and living pictures.”

Rosenthal, the former CEO of Ning, has also had stints at HP, Opsware, AOL, and Netscape.

[Image: Flickr user kenfagerdotcom]